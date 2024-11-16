Best Ways to Maintain Work-Life Balance During Holidays

It gets pretty wild around the holidays. Between work and personal obligations, it is hard to know what to keep track of. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is one key to productivity, happiness, and self-care. Here are the top 15 ways to reach such balance, according to members of the Forbes Human Resources Council:

Set Boundaries Early: Establish clear work and personal schedules, prioritize tasks, and delegate when possible. (Ariel Diaz, TalentMovers)

Focus on One Task: Handle one task at a time, and take breaks to maintain productivity. (Ashutosh Labroo, BinDawood Holding)

Maximize Time: Use ruthless time management to prioritize work and personal activities. (Ashley Perryman, Spiceworks Ziff Davis)

Complete Tasks Early: Prioritize and complete critical tasks ahead of time to reduce stress. (Janet Vardeman, Avanade)

Prioritize Important Tasks: Focus on high-impact tasks that drive results. (Omer Glass, Growthspace)

Flexible Scheduling: Offer flexible scheduling options to accommodate employees' holiday commitments. (Lori Landrum, Heights Tower Service, Inc.)

Schedule Blocking: Proactively schedule time blocks for work and personal activities. (Subha Barry, Seramount)

Result-Driven Priorities: Apply the 80/20 rule to focus on outcomes, not just tasks. (Elisabetta Bartoloni, Heidrick & Struggles)

Practice Prioritization: Create hot, warm, and cool lists for workload and communicate with colleagues. (Niki Jorgensen, Insperity)

Flexible Work Policy: Implement flexible work policies to allow employees to balance work and personal commitments. (Ursula Mead, InHerSight)

Leverage Technology: Utilize productivity tools and apps to streamline tasks and manage time. (Laura Spawn, Virtual Vocations, Inc.)

Schedule Priority Tasks: Prioritize tasks aligned with energy and concentration levels. (Charlotte Sweeney OBE, Charlotte Sweeney Associates)

Collaborative Time Off: Plan time off in group settings to ensure coverage and teamwork. (Heather Smith, Flimp Communications)

Integrate Work and Life: Remove artificial time barriers and manage work and life tasks holistically. (Dave Barnett, DeVry University)

Urgent and Impact-Heavy Tasks: Prioritize tasks by urgency and impact, and delegate when possible. (Vinamre Gupta)

These strategies help you to enjoy a healthy work-life balance and reduce the stresses of the holiday season while maintaining your productivity. Be mindful of your care, effective communication with your team, and proper goal setting to ultimately help you succeed in your professional and personal life.

