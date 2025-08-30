Life remains adversely affected in Jammu division, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th day, rail traffic completely disrupted

Jammu, Aug 30 (IANS) Life across Jammu division remained adversely affected for the 5th consecutive day on Saturday as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed and due to damage caused to tracks, normal rail traffic is unlikely to be resumed soon.

For the 5th day running today, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, continued to remain closed due to multiple landslides triggered by the August 26 heavy rains and flash floods.

Over 2,000 vehicles are stranded at different points on the highway. Continuing highway blockade and of all other major roads leading to districts have caused shortages of fuel, LPG, fresh vegetables and other essential commodities in several districts.

Traffic department officials said the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked at several places between Jakhani and Chenani in Udhampur.

“Restoration work has not been completed yet. No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal and Srinagar today till further orders”, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai said the highway is expected to be restored by Saturday evening.

The Mughal Road connecting Poonch district of Jammu division with Shopian district of the Valley is the only alternative route to the Valley that remains open at present.

District administrations of Poonch and Shopian have issued an advisory restricting movement to one-way traffic on the Mughal Road. The arrangement has caused several vehicles to remain stranded, prompting drivers to demand that the road be opened for two-way traffic to ease congestion and difficulties.

Traffic authorities informed that while Mughal Road and Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road are open for LMVs, several inter-district roads in the Jammu region are still cut off due to landslides and road erosion, leaving dozens of villages marooned.

On the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, traffic officials reported that one tube each of the Lakhanpur-Madhopur and Sahar Khad (Vijaypur) bridges has been damaged due to incessant rains though the second tube of both bridges remained operational on a regulated basis.

Meanwhile, power supply was restored in most urban areas of Jammu district, but several rural pockets across Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur continue to remain without electricity.

In Old Jammu City, many areas are facing acute water shortage, prompting protests despite the PHE Department providing water tanker services.

Pilgrimage to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended for the 5th consecutive day today as heavy rains lashed the Katra area again on Friday.

Railway officials said due to extensive damage to several railway bridges and track in Jammu division following flash floods and soil erosion, normal rail traffic is unlikely to get restored in the next couple of days.

“Besides breeches of track at multiple locations in Jammu Division, Bridge number 17 between Kathua and Madhopur and Bridge number 137 between Hiranagar and Ghagwal have sustained extensive damages.

“Even as the repair work is going on at a war footing, it will take at least three to four weeks for complete restoration of the double track and resuming normal rail traffic”, Railway sources said.

Except running two special trains on Wednesday and Thursday for the stranded passengers, there has been no arrival as well as departure of any train at Jammu, Katra and Udhampur railway stations in the last four days.

As normal rail traffic is unlikely to be restored soon, sources said that the authorities are exploring the possibility to run a few special trains on the single track for facilitating travel between Jammu and Delhi to some extent.

“Since single track has been restored, authorities are gearing up to run a few special trains in a phased manner. Two special trains are being planned to run today.

“These special trains, one towards UP-Bihar side and other towards Delhi, will depart from Jammu railway station approximately at 15 hours and 17 hours.

“The track between Katra and Jammu is also likely to be restored by Sunday as the ongoing repair work on the bridge number 163 at Chak Rakwal is nearing completion”, sources said.

MET Department has forecast that Jammu division is expected to witness a spell of light to moderate rainfall at scattered to fairly widespread places from August 30 to September 2 with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers over a few districts of Jammu division.

The Department has warned of possible flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones in vulnerable areas.

People have been advised to remain cautious, stay away from rivers, streams, and other water bodies, avoid nallahs and loose structures and take all necessary precautions during this period.

