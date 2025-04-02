Life-changing: PM Vishwakarma Yojana, empowering thousands of artisans with training, loans in MP

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Thousands of unemployed individuals in Chhindwara and Pandhurna in Madhya Pradesh are receiving much-needed support to grow and establish their own businesses under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The scheme, aimed at empowering artisans, offers training and financial assistance to help them establish their own businesses and achieve financial independence.

So far, 3,055 loan applications have been forwarded to various banks by the District Trade and Industry Centre in Chhindwara under the scheme and 665 beneficiaries have already been approved for loans totalling Rs 5.86 crore, with Rs 4.08 crore already disbursed to 462 individuals.

These beneficiaries come from various traditional occupations such as carpentry, blacksmithing, jewellery making, pottery, tailoring, hair styling, cobbling, sculpture, toy making, and more.

Chhindwara MP, Vivek Sahu, expressed his support for the initiative, saying, “Along with the loan distribution, we are providing technical and modern skills training to beneficiaries. This will empower them to establish their businesses and succeed in their respective trades.”

The scheme has had a transformative impact on artisans like Ajay Sarathe, a hair salon owner in Guraya Naka, who participated in the first batch of training.

Ajay shared, “Before the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, small artisans like me didn’t have much support. Now, my skills have improved, and I have received a low-interest loan, enabling me to buy tools and enhance my business.”

Satish Malviya, another beneficiary who runs a welding shop specialising in making iron gates, shared how this scheme has helped him expand his business. He said, "I am very thankful to PM Modi and all the help I received. It has been life-changing for me."

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana is structured to benefit artisans in two phases: A 5-day basic training followed by 15 days of advanced training.

During the training period, artisans receive a daily wage of Rs 500, and upon successful completion, they are provided with financial support of up to Rs 15,000 to purchase their tools.

In addition, certified artisans are eligible for loans up to Rs 3 lakh, helping them grow their businesses and achieve financial independence.

This initiative is part of the government's broader vision to uplift artisans, support traditional craftsmanship, and foster economic growth in India.

