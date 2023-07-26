Licenses of IndiGo pilots suspended after tail strike incident at Ahmedabad airport

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licenses of an IndiGo captain for three months and a co-pilot for one month following an incident involving a tail strike during landing at the Ahmedabad airport, a senior official told IANS.

The suspension comes as a stern response to the aviation mishap that occurred on June 15, where flight 6E6595 en route from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike upon landing.

“IndiGo flight 6E6595, operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities,” Indigo had said in a statement.

In June, another IndiGo flight faced challenging weather conditions while attempting to land in Mumbai.

The adverse effects of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy led to the Lucknow-Mumbai flight 6E-2441 to abort its landing.

As a result, the aircraft was redirected to Udaipur, where it encountered further difficulties during landing.

Despite encountering unfavourable conditions, the flight made a hard landing in Udaipur after two unsuccessful attempts to touch down at the Mumbai airport.

