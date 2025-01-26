76th Republic Day: Let us take pledge to contribute actively in building developed, self-reliant India: Amit Shah  

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of 76th Republic Day and urged the people to take a pledge to contribute actively to build a developed and self-reliant India.

In a post on social media platform X, he wrote (in Hindi), "Heartiest greetings of Republic Day to all the countrymen. Republic Day is a symbol of faith in India's constitutional values, firmness towards social equality and dedication to democracy. On this auspicious occasion, I pay tribute to all the freedom fighters and the constitution makers who laid the foundation of a strong republic."

The Home Minister called upon the people to take a pledge to contribute actively to building Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developed and self-reliant India. "Come, on this Republic Day let us take a pledge to contribute actively in building Modiji's developed and self-reliant India," Shah said in his post.

Earlier, in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. In a post on X, he prayed that this occasion would strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," said the PM.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in the national capital.

According to a government press release, this year's celebrations will focus on the 75th anniversary of the enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari. They will be a unique blend of India’s rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military prowess.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest.

Around 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the Republic Day parade, in line with the government’s objective to increase ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in events of national importance. These guests, from different walks of life, are the architects of ‘Swarnim Bharat’. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the government's schemes.

