Let us move forward with new energy towards Viksit Bharat: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday and met with the general public at his residence, extending his Holi greetings.

While interacting with the media, he remarked, "This Holi, my wish is that we all move forward with new energy, dedicating ourselves to making India a 'Viksit Bharat', in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, and celebrating the colourful spirit in this 'Amrit Kaal'."

Shekhawat emphasised the significance of festivals in binding the diverse fabric of India together.

Speaking about the importance of Holi, he said, "India is a land of festivals, enthusiasm, and diverse traditions, and our festivals play a vital role in uniting the people of this country. Holi is one of the major festivals and is particularly special because it sends a message of social harmony. On this festival, people set aside their grievances, apply colours on each other, and strive to unite in a spirit of oneness."

He highlighted the essence of Holi as a festival that brings people together across different cultures and backgrounds.

"Through the colours of Holi, we aim to celebrate the unity and diversity of our society. The festival encourages people to embrace each other, forgetting differences and creating a sense of togetherness," Shekhawat added.

Regarding the public meeting at his residence Shekhawat remarked, "Every festival and occasion brings both joy and challenges. During these times, we meet the public, listen to their concerns, and work to resolve them. While we spread happiness, we also address issues.

"After today's visit to my residence, preparations are underway for tomorrow, as many people and workers are expected to gather. Since the summer season has started, we have made arrangements to ensure that no one faces inconvenience, as we do every year."

The Union Minister urged the citizens to work together for the nation’s progress.

Holi, with its vibrant celebrations, continues to foster unity and harmony among people, as the festival has already begun.

