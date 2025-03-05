Left parties protest in Bihar Assembly premises over unpaid dues for Panchayat representatives

Patna, March 5 (IANS) The Bihar Assembly premises witnessed an uproar on the fourth day of the budget session on Wednesday as the opposition members staged protests on various issues, carrying posters and placards.

Left MLAs also protested in the Assembly premises demanding unpaid honorarium for Panchayat representatives including ward members, Panch and Sarpanch.

They demanded the honorarium of all Panchayat representatives across Bihar should be doubled. The party legilsators alleged that the government was withholding the salaries of sanitation workers in Panchayats.

The Left MLAs criticized the Nitish Kumar government’s policy for sanitation workers and alleged that the government was planning to remove them from their jobs.

“Why are village sanitation workers not being paid despite government appointments? We demand clarity on the government’s policy regarding honorariums and payments,” said Mahboob Alam, the CPI(ML) legislature.

Opposition MLAs raised multiple issues inside the Assembly. NDA has been facing criticism over various budgetary and governance issues.

With both ruling and opposition MLAs raising the din over various issues and often clashing, Wednesday’s session was also marked by intense debates and disruptions. RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan from the Mahua Assembly constituency created a stir in the Assembly by arriving with multiple posters targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He accused Nitish Kumar of "pushing Bihar into an abyss" while highlighting key issues through posters. Roshan asked questions about the deaths due to spurious liquor, negligence by doctors in hospitals and also related to the reservation policy.

On Tuesday, before the proceedings began in the House, Mukesh Roshan reached the Assembly carrying a rattle and a lollipop, calling the budget a “lollipop” and accusing the government of misleading the people.

He alleged that the Nitish government's budget ignored the poor, youth, and women of the state. With continuous protests from the opposition, the Assembly proceedings are likely to remain disruptive and chaotic.

