Lebanon extends suspension of flights to and from Iran

Beirut, Feb 18 (IANS) The Lebanese government decided to extend the suspension of flights to and from Iran, without clarifying the duration of the extension.

According to a statement from Lebanon's presidency, the decision was made during a ministerial meeting chaired by President Joseph Aoun, with the participation of the prime minister and ministers of defence, foreign affairs, interior, and transport. The discussions centered on security developments at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport and measures to enhance safety in the surrounding area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lebanese government also reaffirmed that all existing security procedures for aircraft inspections would remain in place, instructing airport security to ensure full compliance with the necessary protocols.

Last week, Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority announced a temporary rescheduling of certain incoming flights, including those from Iran, citing precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the airport. The rescheduling was set to last until Feburary 18.

The decision to halt Iranian flights came after Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee accused Iran's Quds Force of using civilian flights through Beirut's airport to smuggle funds for Hezbollah.

In response, Hezbollah supporters staged protests from Thursday to Saturday, blocking roads leading to the airport and other parts of Beirut. They condemned the flight restrictions as an act of submission to Israeli pressure.

On Sunday, Hezbollah called on the Lebanese government to reverse the decision, denouncing it as "compliance with the enemy's dictates." The group also urged authorities to take a firm stance against external interference in Lebanon's sovereignty.

