Lathi charge incident: BJP files cases against Nitish, Tejashwi in Patna court

Patna, July 22 (IANS) BJP Bihar unit on Saturday filed 12 cases against the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Patna DM, SSP and others in Patna civil court over the lathi-charge incident.

The lathi-charge incident took place in Patna on July 13 following a protest demonstration march by the BJP.

The complainants MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Lajwanti Jha, Jajni Jaiswal, Janardan Sharma Yogi, Abhishek Banti Kumar Ravi, Baliram Mishra, Babulal Shaurya and others have alleged that Patna police initiated the lathi-charge on the directions of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

The BJP leadership alleged that the police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi to beat the party leaders mercilessly.

One of the complainants, BJP women wing leader Lajwanti Jha, alleged that it was a conspiracy against BJP leaders to trap and brutally assault its leadership.

“We have filed one dozen cases under IPC sections of 307, 323, 324, 504, and 506 in Patna civil court and expect the hearing of the cases soon,” Ratnesh Kumar, the lawyers of complainants, said.

So far, 14 cases were lodged against the Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and other officers by the BJP leaders against police lathi-charge in Patna civil court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.