Lara Dutta remembers her late father: 'I carry your heart dad'

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta's father, retired wing commander LK Dutta, passes away in Mumbai on May 31st at the age of 84.

Remembering her late father, Lara penned a heartfelt note on social media. The former Miss Universe revealed that her father faced his illness like the true soldier he was.

Her note started like this, "My wonderful, brave, fighter of a father, went quietly into the good night on the 31st of May…… He fought long and hard against an illness that debilitated him over the last few months…. He bore pain with the stoicism of a battle worn soldier and displayed a courage and willingness to beat the odds, that sometimes defied all logic….. He rewrote any concept I had of the body breaking down or succumbing to an inevitable end…."

Revising some fond old memories with her dad, she wrote, "Some moments with my father are etched into my bones forever….. my dad hoisting a 3 year old me up on his shoulders to look at the stars at night and call out all the constellations…… the feet that I stood on as a five year old to learn to waltz……the hand that I held as I scampered as fast as I could beside him to match his stride as we walked through eucalyptus groves and planned how I would study under Carl Sagan….. the lap I sat on while I air played an imaginary piano to the sound of his favourite Richard Clayderman tape….."

Sharing all the things she learned from her father over the years, Lara added, "I learnt to debate, argue, negotiate , reason and dazzle from my father…… I also learnt to embrace my responsibilities, sometimes stoically, and hold my head up high even in the most challenging of times…… I learnt to find bliss in a packet of potato chips and a tutti frutti icecream because I knew it came with a scooter ride just for the two of us…..I learnt to be brave, I learnt to be fearless, I learnt to stand up for myself and for others, I learnt to tell a good joke, even at my own expense….. I learnt to try and be selfless…. I learnt it all from him…..

"I carry your heart dad…… I carry it in my heart", Lara concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.