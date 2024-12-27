Lalu Prasad calls Manmohan Singh’s demise a ‘personal loss,’ pays heartfelt tribute

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, on Friday, penned an emotional tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, calling his demise a personal loss.

Taking to social media platform X, Lalu Yadav expressed profound grief, lauding Dr Singh’s intelligence, and historic contributions to India’s progress.

"Heard the sad news of the demise of respected former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Sardar Manmohan Singh was the epitome of honesty, simplicity, gentleness, modesty, humility, intelligence, and foresight," wrote Lalu Yadav in his post.

Remembering the former PM’s monumental role in India’s economic transformation, Lalu Yadav said, "Sardar Manmohan Singh, the architect of economic liberalization, laid the foundation of a modern and self-reliant India." He described Singh’s passing as a personal loss, adding, "I continued to receive his abundant love. It was my good fortune to work with such a humble giant."

The RJD chief highlighted Dr. Singh’s contributions during his tenure between 2004 and 2014, referring to it as a golden decade for Bihar and the country.

"As the leader of RJD, the second largest party in the UPA coalition and a cabinet colleague, as Railway Minister, on our positive initiative and request, between 2004 and 2009 he gave funds and projects worth Rs 1 lakh 44 thousand crore to Bihar for development work. At the time of the Kosi disaster, on our request, he immediately came to Bihar and provided financial assistance, relief material, and money worth thousands of crores," Lalu Yadav recalled.

Emphasising Dr. Singh’s enduring legacy, he wrote, "After his death, his mark and his success in the golden decade from 2004 to 2014 will automatically go down in history as a record and will be propagated even more loudly. His legacy will inspire generations."

Concluding his tribute, Lalu Yadav extended condolences to Dr Singh’s family and admirers. "My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and fans in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

His tenure is often credited for initiating major economic reforms in 1991 when he was the finance minister, which helped modernise India's economy and integrate it into the global market.

