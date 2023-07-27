Lal Diary, the latest product of Congress loot shop, will wrap up that party in elections: PM

Jaipur, July 27 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Lal Diary, the latest product of the loot shop, will wrap up the Congress in the forthcoming elections. He was speaking in Sikar during his tour of Rajasthan.

He said that earlier the process of development in Rajasthan by the Central government was going on continuously, but ever since the Congress government has been formed here the work of creating hurdles in the development work is going on. The Congress government means a shop of loot and market of lies. The latest product of this loot shop is Lal Diary. Modi said that no matter how much force is used, but the Lal Diary is going to wrap up the entire Congress in this election. Congress leaders are being silenced in the name of Lal Diary. In a democracy, the government has to give an account of its work, but the one who only sleeps for four years, how will it give an account of his work? These people have ruined the governance every day in mutual tussles and fight for supremacy. Modi alleged that it is said that the black deeds of the Congress government are recorded in the Lal Diary. People are saying that if the pages of the diary are opened, new facts will come out. Sikar is known as the city of education, but here the people of the ruling party are running the paper leak industry. They have played with the dreams of youth, that's why the Congress will have to be removed, he added.

Raising questions on the law and order situation in Rajasthan, Modi said that even our Teej festivals are under threat here. He also commented on INDIA, the new name announced by the Opposition alliance, and said that SIMI too had India in it but it was a terrorist organisation.

Modi released Rs 17000 crore as Kisan Samman Nidhi in the accounts of farmers in Sikar. He inaugurated five medical colleges in the state and also laid the foundation stone of seven new medical colleges. He reached the meeting place at Sanwali Circle of Sikar where BJP state president CP Joshi welcomed him on the stage. The PM started his address with Shyam Baba's slogan. He said, "This land of Khatu gives hope to the whole country." He added that we have done the work of changing the traditions of slavery with full confidence. Efforts have been made to give the country's heritage and Indian ideas their proper place.

Modi also listed the achievements of his government. He said that the poor have pucca houses and low cost treatment facilities, in the last 9 years we have made plans keeping in mind the future of the coming generations. Today, the respect for Indian talent is continuously increasing in every country and every sector. That's why in the last nine years, a huge focus of the government has been on skill development.

Modi put an end to the ongoing Twitter war between the PMO and CM Ashok Gehlot by saying said that Gehlot could not attend the program due to a leg injury. He said, "CM Ashok Gehlot has been ill for some time and has injured his leg. He was supposed to attend the program today, but could not due to his health."

