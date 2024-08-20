La Liga: Villarreal and Atletico Madrid play out thrilling 2-2 draw

Madrid, Aug 20 (IANS) Villarreal and Atletico Madrid kicked off their La Liga campaigns with a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Atletico Madrid, fielding a new-look side, found themselves on the back foot early. Missing key players like Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Memphis Depay, and Álvaro Morata, Atletico’s defense was breached just 18 minutes in when Arnaut Danjuma opened the scoring for Villarreal.

The Dutch winger showcased his individual brilliance, cutting in from a tight angle to beat Jan Oblak and give the hosts an early lead.

However, Atletico responded almost immediately. Just two minutes later, Marcos Llorente brought the visitors level with a powerful strike that left Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen with no chance. The equaliser was a statement of intent from Atletico, who looked determined to overcome their absences and start the season strong.

But the game took another twist nine minutes before halftime when a goalkeeping blunder from the usually reliable Oblak handed Villarreal the lead again. Oblak misjudged a cross, flapping at the ball, which then ricocheted off the unsuspecting Koke and into the net for an unfortunate own goal.

In the dying moments of the first half, Atletico found a way back once more. Alexander Sørloth, who had only joined Villarreal this month, came back to haunt his former club by scoring a well-taken equalizer in stoppage time, ensuring the teams went into the break level at 2-2.

The second half saw both teams searching for a winner, but neither could find the breakthrough. Atletico manager Diego Simeone made several changes, including introducing new Argentine signing Julian Alvarez from Manchester City. Despite injecting fresh energy into the side, Atletico couldn’t find a decisive goal.

Notably absent from the Atletico squad was Joao Felix, amid growing speculation that the Portuguese forward is on the verge of a move to Chelsea.

