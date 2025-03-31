L-G Sinha says Central govt committed to ensure Kashmiri Pandits return to Kashmir

Jammu, March 31 (IANS) Reiterating Central government's commitment to ensure the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha has said that the efforts are being made to create a conducive environment for the return of the community.

"Government is committed to the return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir valley. The Central Government is working on this. Efforts are being made to create the environment for this and we will eliminate all the obstacles to make it possible," he said.

Addressing the 'Navreh' (Hindu New Year) function organised by Kashmiri Pandit Sabha here on Sunday, the L-G said that all the obstacles in the way of return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley will be removed and the Central government is seriously working in that direction.

Addressing the gathering, the L-G exhorted the young generation to take a pledge to celebrate the nine days of Navratri as Nari Shakti Utsav.

"We should resolve to provide equal opportunities to our daughters in every sphere of life," he said.

L-G Sinha also lauded the significant contribution of Kashmiri Pandit community in J&K's growth journey and nation building.

On the occasion, L-G Sinha assured the PM package employees that appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that all the benefits available to other employees of J&K government are extended to them as well.

L-G Sinha interacted with the people and extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to all.

He prayed that the year ahead bring happiness, joy and fulfilment to all and illuminate their journey with lights of hope for a better future.

L-G Sinha was the chief guest during the function while Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, and former Director General of Police, Kuldeep Khuda, were the guests of honour.

"Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with the spiritual energy. The Kashmiri Pandit community has been practicing for thousands of years on this land and has touched the ultimate peak of consciousness. On this occasion, we should also remember the great men and women of the Kashmiri Pandit community and pay homage to those great personalities," he said.

He appreciated the vital contribution of everyone associated with Kashmiri Pandit Sabha and other stakeholders in preserving and promoting the cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The kind of coordination and efforts that many Kashmiri Pandit organisations are making and the values that are being inculcated in the younger generation, I am confident that no one can harm this vibrant culture," the L-G further said.

He highlighted that the celebrations of Navratri and Navreh also reflect the unity in diversity and strengthen the emotional bond.

"Let us take a pledge today that we will further strengthen this unity for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir," he also said.

Former DGP of J&K Police, Kuldeep Hooda, told IANS, "Regarding the return of Kashmiri Pandit community to Kashmir Valley, several speakers shared their suggestions, and L-G Manoj Sinha outlined the measures being taken. He (L-G) emphasised that the decision must be mutual, with both the government and the (Kashmiri Pandit) community playing their roles..."

Earlier, President of the Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, K.K. Khosa, while presenting the welcome address highlighted the critical role played by the Sabha for the past more than a century in safeguarding the interests of the Kashmiri Pandits, especially when the Valley was passing through turmoil situations from time to time.

He appreciated the role played by the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Territory government under Manoj Sinha during the past decade in containing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that this is the result of the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism that the situation is near normal in the Union Territory by now.

He added this is one of these reasons why the chorus regarding return and resettlement is growing with each passing day.

He complimented the L-G for coming with a heavy hand on all the anti-national elements.

"Having received a decisive mandate by the National Conference government in Union Territory of J&K we hope that robust return and rehabilitation policy is formed after due consultation with the community leadership to ensure our resettlement back in our mother land," he added.

"Till the formation of new rehabilitation policy we request that an exclusive employment package for our community youth be formulated to relieve them of despair and despondency for growing overaged," he said.

He also demanded enhancement of the monthly cash relief to mitigate the suffering of poor and marginalised people of the community and compensation for owners of farm land, besides due compensation to be given to Kashmiri Pandits whose houses and other property was razed to ground during turmoil and protection of Hindu shrines in Valley.

Annual Report was presented by S. L. Bagati, General Secretary of Kashmiri Pandit Sabha.

The programme was conducted by Sujata Sathoo. The Vote of thanks was given by Deepak Dhar.

Deepali Wattal, a well known singer, recited Saraswati Vandana on the occasion.

