L-G inspects control rooms of Delhi Police and NDMC’S disaster management cell ahead of G20

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G), V. K. Saxena, on Thursday, took the final stock of the security, cleaning, beautification preparedness and other related works in the National Capital and said that Delhi is all decked up and set to welcome the dignitaries and delegates for the G20 Summit.

As a part of his inspection, Saxena also visited the state-of-the-art developed Control Room of the Delhi Police set up at its headquarters to keep a hawk's eyes on each nook and cranny of the city.

Delhi Police Commissioner briefed Saxena about the security preparedness and details of the Control Room, where live visuals captured by over 5000 CCTVs installed in different parts of the city will be received.

"Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring in different shifts, the digital information being beamed into the Control Room, round

the clock. The Control Room is getting district-wise visuals and a special Command Room has been set up for 30 senior police officials to monitor the minutest of city developments and its roads," said the L-G office.

Besides the Police Control Room, the L-G also undertook the inspection of the Control Room of the NDMC's Disaster Management Cell, which is manned by senior officers and around 30 personnel who are working round-the-clock to immediately address complaints like water leakage, damage to pavements, replacement of damaged branches and flower pots, etc.

In his final round of visits, following 59 inspection visits spread over different days during the last 65 days, Saxena minutely inspected the areas

around Raj Ghat, Dilli Gate, ITPO – the venue of the Summit, Bhairon Marg, Shershah Road – Delhi High Court, India Gate, Akbar Road, Lok Kalyan Marg, roundabout near Samrat and Ashoka Hotel, Kautaliya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan Bust Stop and Metro Station, Vighanharta Sculpture, T3 crossing of Dwarka, Northern Access Road towards Aero City, Aero City hotels, T3 VIP lounge, Ulan Battar Marg and the inside of Air Force Station, Technical Area Palam.

The L-G also inspected the statues and fountains near Yakshini Chowk, the newly developed MIG Park at the Palam Technical Airport and the VIP lounge at the Air Force Station, where the top HoGs/HoSs will be landing.

It was noted that upon landing, almost all would see the Fountains set beside the landing area.

Saxena's observations about the last-minute works were pointed out by the departments like PWD, NDMC, MCD, DDA, Environment and Forest, Delhi.

The Cantonment Board, DIAL and officials of the Indian Air Force will be complied with at the earliest.

The L-G emphasised the areas around the IGI Airport with the instructions that those areas should be made dust-free and, if needed, the roads and pavements be cleaned with jet water and more green pots be placed.

The L-G asked the officials to keep extra vigil on the greenery of the VIP areas by asking them to replace the dried plants and flowers with fresh ones.

