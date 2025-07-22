‘Kundali Bhagya’ fame Anjuum Faakih shares why she’s manifesting a reunion with Ekta Kapoor

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Television actress Anjum Fakih has expressed her heartfelt desire to collaborate with producer Ekta Kapoor once again.

The actress, who has previously appeared in some of Ekta’s most popular shows like “Kundali Bhagya” and “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2,” shared that she has always been a big fan of Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and the iconic K-series. When asked about the return of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ Anjum warmly reflected on the show’s legacy and hinted that if the reboot happens, she'd be thrilled to be part of it. Fakih told IANS, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Aunty, Balaji Telefilms, and all the K-series. If given the chance, I would absolutely love to work with them again.”

Meanwhile, Anjum Fakih is ready to break away from her comfort zone and leave behind the glitz and glamour as she gears up for her next adventure — the upcoming reality show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.” Revealing what intrigued her about the show, she said, “Look, we’re city girls. Now if we get a chance to experience rural, countryside life—why would anyone say no?.”

“Also, I don’t think I’ve ever come across a concept like this before, even internationally. It’s very fresh, innovative, and exciting. I believe the audience will find it really entertaining to watch how city girls adapt to rural life. I myself am nervous and excited. Even though I was born in a village, I haven’t been back for over fifteen years. Now, getting the opportunity to go to a different village feels new, and I have no idea what to expect. But that’s what makes it fun—that curiosity and unpredictability.”

Anjum also shared that while she’s familiar with village life, she has never actually tried her hand at traditional rural tasks. “I’ve only seen these things on TV or in films,” she said, recalling childhood memories. “During summer holidays, I watched my grandmother doing all this in our village, but I never got the chance to try it myself.”

She admitted that the idea of cooking on a chulha is daunting. “I do know that if you blow into the chulha, the smoke burns your eyes like anything! So, I don’t know how I’ll manage,” she laughed.

Zee TV’s upcoming rural reality show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” hosted by Rannvijay Singha, will feature 11 independent women from urban backgrounds as they leave behind their city comforts to embrace the simplicity—and challenges—of life in rural India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.