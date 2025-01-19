Kunal Verma on fatherhood, family, and work-life balance

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Kunal Verma is currently playing the antagonist, Vihan in the popular Star Plus show "Jhanak" after a long break from television.

Kunal Verm is also a father to a baby boy Krishav. Opening up about balancing work and family life, the actor was quoted saying, "Work is important to me, but being a good human being and spending quality time with my family is just as vital."

He also revealed that his time away from television, especially after his son Krishav’s birth, gave him a chance to reflect on what truly matters, "I’ve always been grateful for the time I got to spend at home, even taking charge of the kitchen sometimes. It’s been a rewarding experience."

Kunal Verma also admitted that it’s not always easy to manage both things, "I miss spending time with Krishav, especially now that I’m back to working long hours. But I remind myself that this is necessary. The time spent at home helped me grow personally, and now I’m grateful to be back in the professional space."

The actor claimed that his decision to return to television with "Jhanak" was about setting an example for his son, "I want to show him the value of hard work and dedication. Even though I was away from work for some time, I was constantly working on myself—whether that was through auditions, reading scripts, or improving my craft."

Shedding light on his return to TV, the actor said, "I’ve learned that time is the ultimate healer. Patience is key, and things happen when they are meant to. Family will always be my first priority, but I’ve learned to strike a balance between work and personal life."

Kunal Verma also shared his gratitude for being a part of a meaningful project like "Jhanak" while also emberassing fatherhood, "Both phases—when I wasn’t working and now, when I am—are important to me. I give my 100% to everything in my life, whether it’s my career or my family."

