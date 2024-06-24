Kumar Sanu on 'Unforgettable 90s' tour; 'doing 14 shows at one go a significant milestone'

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Kumar Sanu undertook the longest tour of his career, named the 'Unforgettable 90s', comprising 14 shows. An elated veteran playback singer said that it marks a significant milestone.

He performed alongside Sadhna Sargam, with whom he has sung “a lot of amazing songs” in Hindi cinema.

Kumar Sanu said: "While I have toured in the past, this particular tour is now etched in a special place in my career. Performing 14 shows in one go is a significant milestone for any singer, and I am grateful for the opportunity to entertain my fans, especially alongside Sadhna Sargam.

He added that their duets used to create magic.

“Sadhna and I have sung many amazing songs in Bollywood films, and our duets used to create magic for the audiences, but performing together on stage for the first time created a new energy like never before and also some lifelong new memories.”

The tour spanned across the US and Canada from May to June, alongside another acclaimed singer, Sadhna Sargam.

It covered cities such as Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Dallas, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, San Jose, Columbus, Calgary, Toronto, Raleigh, and Lauderdale.

“I always had a homely experience performing for the warm crowds of the US and Canada, but the prompt sell-out of tickets, along with the demand for another tour before we even finished this one, was truly validating for any artist,” he said.

The 'Tumsa Koi Pyaara' singer shared that during the tour, the organiser surprised him on Father’s Day by inviting his daughter Shannon to perform with him.

“It was the highlight of the tour to share the stage with my daughter. Personally and professionally, I never imagined this tour would be so exceptional and memorable.”

Bringing back the 1990s music was like a whiff of fresh air for Kumar Sanu.

“Bringing back the 1990s for Bollywood music lovers was like taking a walk down memory lane with Sadhna ji, and I can’t wait to return to entertain my audiences. From the bottom of my heart, I am grateful to my fans for showering me with so much love."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.