Kuki-Zo's apex body slams ex-Manipur CM for calling Myanmar nationals 'Illegal entrants'

Imphal, Aug 21 (IANS) The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, on Thursday slammed former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for his social media post in which he termed Myanmar nationals as "illegal entrants".

The KZC expressed its deep concern "over the deliberate misinterpretation" of the recent statement made by the Director General of Assam Rifles (DGAR) Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera regarding the influx of individuals from Myanmar into India.

The DGAR, while addressing a seminar at Manipur University on Wednesday, had clearly stated that around 42,000 persons have crossed over into India from Myanmar due to the ongoing political and ethnic turmoil in that country, the KZC's Secretary, Information and Publicity, Ginza Vualzong said.

These individuals have been sheltered across various Northeastern states, including Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Vualzong, in a statement, said that former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, "in his habitual haste and malice, twisted this fact to once again propagate his false narrative of 'illegal immigrants' in Manipur".

The KZC statement said that this reckless statement is not only misleading but also dangerous, as it seeks to vilify the Kuki-Zo people and further inflame tensions in an already fragile situation.

"The fact of the matter is that these 42,000 persons are not 'illegal immigrants' as alleged by Biren Singh. They are victims of war and persecution in Myanmar who have crossed the international border seeking refuge and safety. The Assam Rifles, in accordance with established protocols of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), has been recording their biometrics and documents, ensuring that due procedures are followed. This alone refutes the baseless claim that they are illegal," Vualzong said in his statement.

He said that it is highly regrettable that certain media houses, instead of exercising journalistic integrity, have chosen to echo Biren Singh's false narrative, thereby spreading misinformation and stigmatising an entire community.

"We urge the media to exercise greater responsibility and verify facts before publishing such sensitive reports," the statement said.

Vualzong clarified that the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur are not illegal immigrants, nor have they entered India in recent times.

"We are the indigenous sons and daughters of this land, whose history and existence in the hills of Manipur long predate the present political boundaries. Attempts to brand us otherwise are nothing but a continuation of the divisive and discriminatory politics of N. Biren Singh, whose tenure as Chief Minister was marked by communal prejudice and targeted policies against the Kuki-Zo," the KZC statement claimed.

Meanwhile, former Manipur Chief Minister in a post on X said: "I thank Lt Gen Shri Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG Assam Rifles, for confirming that biometrics are being collected from illegal entrants crossing the Indo Myanmar border."

"The very need for such a measure underlines an undeniable truth that the influx of outsiders into our region is real and ongoing. It is equally reassuring that these individuals are being kept under close watch, accommodated only at secure locations, and monitored under strict authority. The message is clear. The Northeast is not blind to what is happening, nor is it leaving anything to chance," said Singh.

Singh quit the Chief Ministerial post on February 9, days before the President's Rule was imposed in the state due to prolonged ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribals.

The Assam Rifles, in a statement, said that during a seminar at Manipur University on Wednesday, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General Assam Rifles, shared insights on the new Free Movement Regime (FMR) policy of the government under which the Myanmarese nationals are now being mapped.

"The statement made by the DG Assam Rifles is being misrepresented by certain media outlets. After the new FMR policy came into effect, the Myanmarese nationals entering India through crossing points are now being mapped. Since December (2024), 42,000 individuals have been mapped with the help of biometrics and various measures instituted by all concerned government agencies. The data of this is being shared with all Govt agencies," the Assam Rifles statement said.

These Myanmarese citizens primarily stay temporarily in the Northeastern states of India, mainly in Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and eventually revert to their country as per the provisions of the new FMR policy.

The Seminar was conducted at Manipur University as part of the academic collaboration between Assam Rifles and the University.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.