K'taka to decide on allowing Class 10 girls to wear hijab for exams; convey decision to SC

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that the government will hold a meeting to decide whether to allow Class 10 students in the state to wear the hijab while attending exams and will convey its stance to the Supreme Court.

When asked whether any discussion had taken place regarding allowing female students wearing hijabs to appear for exams, HM Parameshwara said, “A meeting on this matter has not been held yet, but we will conduct one.”

When asked whether the government could make a decision while the hijab issue is still before the Supreme Court, he responded, “It is not about making a decision despite the case being in the Supreme Court. We need to make our own decisions and also communicate our stance to the court. We must present our opinion based on the current situation, and we will do so.”

The government in Karnataka is treading cautiously in connection with the matter of allowing students to write exams wearing the hijab.

During the tenure of the previous BJP government, the hijab crisis made international news and created a furore in the state.

While answering a question on whether the government will allow female students wearing the hijab to attend exams, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday, “We need to discuss the matter in detail and after discussions we will take a decision in this regard.”

When reminded that there was only one month left for exams, HM Parameshwara stated, “One month is sufficient period to discuss the matter.”

The previous BJP government imposed a ban on the wearing of the hijab along with school and pre-university (class 11 and 12) college female students.

The move was questioned by the students in the High Court and the court had upheld the decision of the government. The matter is presently with the Supreme Court.

The issue had also divided society, especially students, on communal lines across Karnataka.

A two-judge panel in the Supreme Court returned a split decision in October: One judge Hemant Gupta upheld the Karnataka High Court ruling, while the other, Sudhanshu Dhulia found it had ruled in error.

The judges requested the Chief Justice to refer the matter to a larger Bench.

The implementation of dress codes by educational institutes, banning the hijab, was criticised inside India and abroad by officials in countries including the United States and Pakistan.

The ban was defended by politicians such as Arif Mohammad Khan, Aaditya Thackeray and activist Taslima Nasreen.

