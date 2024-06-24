K'taka CM hands over Bengaluru college student's murder case to CID after mother cries foul

Bengaluru, June 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday handed over the murder case of a college student reported from Bengaluru recently to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after the deceased’s mother voiced suspicions against the state police and claimed threats to her life and family.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following a meeting with the mother, K.R. Sowmya, who, along with a delegation of social activists, submitted a memorandum regarding the case.

Sowmya, in her submission, stated that she was raising concerns about the non-cooperation of the local police, wilful negligence, attempts to destroy evidence, collusion with the murderers, and threats to her. She demanded a comprehensive investigation of the case, justice, and protection.

Sowmya, a social activist who advocates for Dalits, oppressed communities, social justice and equality, stated that she is facing the most challenging time of her life following the murder of her daughter Prabuddha.

Prabuddha, a second-year BBA student at BMS Women’s College, was murdered at her residence on May 15.

“From day one, the Subramanyapura police investigating officers and team behaved suspiciously and caused immense pain. The team didn’t even listen when I repeatedly said that my daughter was not a coward to commit suicide. They tried to project it as a case of suicide for the first three to four days. They helped the murderer and protected his parents, who also tried to hush up the case,” Sowmya stated.

“The police are showing utter negligence when I insist on the CCTV footage. The cops are refusing to give a patient hearing to my case. The father of the killer is running a liquor shop, and despite the destruction of evidence no action has been taken. They have not provided any information to the advocate at the Juvenile Justice Board, resulting in the accused coming out on bail within 10 days and moving around without any tension,” Sowmya charged.

“I am a single parent, getting my children educated with great difficulty. Now, I fear for my life. I am concerned about my aged mother and son,” she said.

Prabuddha was found dead at her residence in the Subramanyapura police station limits on the evening of May 15, with her throat slit and cut marks on her hands. Initially, the police registered the case as an unnatural death. After a week, they registered it as a murder case. A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder, and the accused confessed that he killed the victim out of fear of being exposed over the theft of a petty amount of money. The accused was a friend of the deceased girl’s brother.

