As Krishna devotee, I can't tolerate atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh: Hema tells LS

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, on Wednesday strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, highlighting the emotional and religious significance of the issue for India.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Malini, a devotee of Lord Krishna, expressed her deep sorrow over the persecution of Hindus, particularly ISKCON devotees, in the neighbouring country.

"I am also a Krishna devotee and a follower of ISKCON. I will not tolerate any attack on religion. Krishna is in our hearts, and I am an MP from Mathura," Malini emphasised.

She further stated, "I feel extremely sad about whatever is happening in Bangladesh with the Hindus and ISKCON devotees. Continuous attacks on Hindus are ongoing, and their safety and security are at risk under the hands of radicals."

The Mathura MP also highlighted the global reach of ISKCON, noting that the organisation, with nearly 1,000 centres worldwide, is known for spreading Vedic culture and contributing positively to people's welfare.

Malini further pointed out the case of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu monk and ISKCON devotee, who was arrested on charges of treason after protesting peacefully against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

"Chinmoy Krishna Das was protesting peacefully against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, but he was put in jail on charges of sedition. Two people who testified in his favour were also jailed. We cannot accept these atrocities against Hindus," Malini said, stressing that the matter was tied to the emotions of millions and not just a diplomatic issue.

In addition to the arrest of Das, Malini condemned the attack on a Bangladeshi lawyer who had defended him. The lawyer, who suffered serious injuries in the attack, was reportedly left in a critical condition in an ICU, which led to the adjournment of Das' bail hearing due to a lack of legal representation.

Malini called on the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus in the country, stating, "We demand safety for Hindus from the Bangladesh government."

The situation reflects the ongoing challenges faced by Hindus and other minorities like Christians and Buddhists in Bangladesh.

The Hindu community has dwindled from around 22 per cent of the population during the 1971 Liberation War to roughly 8 per cent today, with increasing reports of violence and discrimination.

Significantly, in more than 2,000 documented acts of violence against Hindus, Christians and Buddhists in Bangladesh, at least nine minority members have been killed so far.

