Krafton acquires India's Nautilus Mobile to expand global sports game portfolio

Seoul, March 28 (IANS) South Korean gaming giant Krafton said on Friday it has acquired a controlling stake in India-based game studio Nautilus Mobile for $13.75 million.

Founded in 2013, Nautilus Mobile is best known for developing Real Cricket, a popular mobile sports game.

The series has surpassed 250 million cumulative downloads and has partnered with teams from the Indian Premier League (IPL), cementing its position as a leading cricket game franchise in the Indian market, reports Yonhap news agency.

Krafton said it aims to combine Nautilus Mobile's expertise in sports game development with its own global publishing capabilities and technological strengths to generate synergies and expand into broader markets.

"The acquisition aligns with Krafton's long-term vision of nurturing India into a global game development hub. Through close collaboration with Nautilus Mobile, we aim to deliver world-class gaming experiences that resonate with users in India and beyond," Son Hyun-il, head of Krafton India, said.

In 2020, JetSynthesys acquired a 100 per cent stake in Nautilus Mobile, further accelerating its growth. In February 2022, Krafton made a strategic investment of Rs 40.5 crore in Nautilus.

After this acquisition, JetSynthesys will remain as a significant minority investor in Nautilus Mobile, and continue to work on strategically important areas, especially in esports.

Nautilus, with its strong IP, established Indian user base, and proven development track record, offers a unique opportunity to deepen Krafton’s esports and publishing efforts in the country.

“This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of innovation and expand our reach, while continuing to deliver engaging and high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide,” said Anuj Mankar, CEO, Nautilus Mobile.

Krafton said this acquisition is a significant step in its India investment strategy, underscoring the commitment to strengthening the country’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative by supporting local game developers, driving innovation, creating jobs, and fostering a thriving development ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.