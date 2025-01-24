Kota IG calls for comprehensive review of coaching institutes amid rising suicide cases

Kota, Jan 24 (IANS) In response to the alarming rise in suicide cases among coaching students, Kota Range Inspector-General (IG) of Police Ravi Dutt Gaur has announced plans to convene a large-scale meeting with operators of coaching institutes.

The initiative aims to address the pressing concerns of students' well-being and mental health, especially as coaching centres continue to play a crucial role in the academic lives of students preparing for competitive exams like NEET and JEE.

IG Gaur highlighted the critical need for a thorough evaluation process during student admissions. "The question of relieving the child of tension is of utmost importance," he remarked.

Gaur suggested that it is essential to assess whether the student truly has an interest in the field they are pursuing.

“This decision should be made by the student and their parents,” he said, emphasising that the child's genuine aspirations must be considered from the outset.

Once admitted, he proposed that coaching institutes take a more personalised approach to assessing student progress.

"For students who may not have the potential to succeed in a particular field, it is the responsibility of the coaching teachers to guide them away from the field and suggest alternative career options," Gaur explained.

He also urged that students facing financial difficulties be offered reduced fees or other provisions to ensure they are not overwhelmed by worries over the financial burdens being borne by their parents.

A more holistic approach to student welfare is also on Gaur's radar. He proposed the formation of a selection committee at the time of admission, which would involve interviews with the students and their parents.

"We need to ensure that the child truly wants to pursue a career in engineering or medicine," Gaur said.

"We should also consider involving psychologists in these discussions to better understand the child’s mental and emotional readiness," he said.

He stressed that students who are genuinely interested in their studies tend to thrive and do not feel the intense stress that often leads to tragic outcomes.

“Children who are forced into fields they are not passionate about or who face external pressure are more likely to experience stress," he added.

Gaur also encouraged open communication between students, their parents, and their teachers.

"It’s important that students feel they can openly discuss their personal problems, whether with their parents, teachers, or hostel wardens," he stated.

In line with this approach, Gaur suggested that coaching institutes create smaller student groups to maintain close, personal communication with each student, ensuring teachers are aware of their students' academic and personal challenges.

"By fostering this kind of environment, teachers can better understand the student’s life outside of studies," he noted.

Additionally, IG Gaur acknowledged the role of technology in modern education, particularly mobile devices. While there are concerns about excessive use of mobiles, he highlighted that, when used correctly, mobile technology can be a powerful tool for students.

“Students can access resources, AI tools, and even study materials from their phones or laptops. It all depends on how the students choose to use these technologies,” Gaur concluded.

Earlier on January 22, two students allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota. Both incidents occurred in the Jawahar Nagar police station area.

This marks the fifth suicide case of the month in Kota, with four of the victims preparing for JEE and one for NEET UG.

