Shruti Haasan joins the cast for Rajinikanth's 'Coolie’

The highly anticipated movie "Coolie," starring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, commenced shooting on July 5th, 2024, in Hyderabad. Fans were thrilled to learn that Shruti Haasan has joined the cast.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his action films "Kaithi" and "Vikram," has secured his place among top directors. His particular directing technique reflects his unique perspective and meticulous attention to detail. The announcement of "Coolie" has excited Superstar's fans, who are eager to see the dynamic duo of Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Rumours suggest that Rajinikanth will play a unique dual role, including that of a gold smuggler. The movie is said to have a historical setting, adding a fascinating depth to the story.

The film's shooting began on July 5th in Hyderabad, with Rajinikanth's arrival and Shruti Haasan joining the cast. The production team announced the start of shooting with a poster, hinting at more details to come. Sun Pictures shared a picture of Rajinikanth in his "Coolie" getup, captioned "Shoot starts from today." They added, "Superstar-Loki Sambhavam begins! #Coolie shooting starts today (sic)."

Shruti Haasan," confirmed her involvement in "Coolie" with an Instagram story that read "DAY 1 #Coolie (sic), after her role in 'Salaar'" which she later deleted. The shooting initially scheduled in Hyderabad will later move to other locations. Fans are delighted by the news of Shruti Haasan starring alongside Rajinikanth, believing the role fits her perfectly. The director, who showcased her father Kamal Haasan brilliantly in "Vikram," is now set to pair his daughter with Rajinikanth.

With Anirudh Ravichander as the music director, "Coolie" promises to be a star-studded film.