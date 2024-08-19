Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan release date out, clashes with Suriya's Kanguva!

The makers of Vettaiyan shared good news with fans by announcing the movie's release date. The film starring Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth is to be released on October 10 as a Dussehra gift to the fans. But the movie clashes with Suriya's 'Kanguva,' the trailer of which was released recently.

The release date of 'Vettaiyan' was announced by Lyca production through X by captioning "Target locked VETTAIYAN is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 10, 2024! Superstar as Supercop! Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!". With the announcement, the team shared a picture of Rajinikanth in police uniform. During an interview, a Kabali actor stated, "Vettaiyan will release for Dussehra. I have completed my portions. The shooting with other members of the cast is still going on. The film will release on October 10 or so" when asked about the movie. "

Under T J Gnanavel's direction, Rajinikanth in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore, and Rohini. Subaskaran Allirajah is producing it under the Lyca Productions label. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's music, S R Kathir took care of the photography, and Philomin Raj handled the editing.

The trailer for Kanguva, one of Suriya's most anticipated movies, has finally been out. Ever since its announcement, the fantasy drama has been making headlines. Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and many more actors play essential roles in Siva's film Kanguva. The release date of Kanguva in theaters is slated for October 10, 2024.

