Madharaasi Twitter Review: Sivakarthikeyan Roars But Is This AR Murugadoss’ Perfect Comeback?

Sivakarthikeyan has quickly emerged as one of the most bankable heroes in Tamil cinema. After the massive success of Amaran, it's safe to say that the actor had become one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars. Amaran has positioned the actor in Kollywood's big league, and that's one of the main reasons why there were a lot of expectations on Madharaasi, an action entertainer directed by AR Murugadoss.

Murugadoss is not new to blockbuster commercial cinema but things haven't been going his way of late. The reason why the trade wasn't buzzing with hype around Madharaasi is because of the director's previous film, Sikander, which ended up being a massive dud at the box office. Murugadoss in a recent interview also stated that the script of Sikander was one of the closest to his hearts, and it was in its execution that the movie faltered big time.

However, Madharaasi had multiple aspects going right for it. Be it with songs or the power-packed trailer. The trailer didn't reveal what the film was going to address in terms of its core plot but fans were waiting to see Sivakarthikeyan in a Murugadoss film. As the movie released, reactions were pouring in from all sections of the audiences over how good or bad it is.

Irrespective of whether his films work or not, Murugadoss usually gets the action sequences right, and the same happened with Madharaasi too. This could be one of the main reasons why fans who watched the movie are calling it the director's much-awaited comeback in Tamil cinema. Let's take a look at some of the reactions from audiences around the same.

Ram Ji#Madharaasi One Word Review - COMEBACK 🔥

A well-made film and marks a solid comeback for #ARMurugadoss ❤️ @Siva_Kartikeyan delivers a top-notch performance👏🏻 #VidyutJammwal is terrific 🔥#BijuMenon impresses with his #Anirudh ’s music elevates the movie to beast mode🔥 — RANCHHOD Mali (@RanchhodMali11) September 5, 2025

Most Satisfied Theatrical Watch after Retro is this #Madharaasi 🤌🏻 @Siva_Kartikeyan Career PEAK Performance! Review Out Later @ 6 🍿 https://t.co/CVZRNnMrJ1 — 𝐍𝐆𝐊11 𝕏 (@YoursNGK11) September 5, 2025

#Madharaasi Review: - SK as a Performer peaked🥵

-Sk Characterization in 2nd half absolute madness😫💥

-Best role for Rukmini and she is the pillar of the movie❤️👌🏻

-Vidyut Action sequences🔥🥵

-Anirudh pei Scoring for overall the movie🔥

-Finally a OG Muruganolan comeback 🛐🔥 pic.twitter.com/n3UZV9u7aZ — JD Manoj (@JDManoj21) September 5, 2025

Masses appear to be resonating with Madharaasi, and it will be interesting to see how Sivakarthikeyan's core audiences, which are women and children. If they are able to give the movie a thumbs-up, then there is no stopping Madharaasi at the Tamil Nadu box office.