"Kenishaa Is the Gift God Gave Me": Ravi Mohan Breaks Down in Emotional Speech

Tamil star actor Jayam Ravi, who changed his name recently to Ravi Mohan, got emotional at an event in Chennai. Many celebrities attended the launch of the actor's new production company titled "Ravi Mohan Studios." Genelia Deshmukh, Karthi, and other stars graced the event, which also had thousands of fans attending the same.

One of the main attractions in the entire event was Ravi Mohan's girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis. Ravi and Kenishaa attended the occasion in twinning outfits, and it was during his speech that the actor got emotional talking about his singer girlfriend.

It's already a well-known fact that Ravi Mohan is currently engaged in a legal dispute with his wife Aarti, and their divorce dispute is now in court. The duration of the proceedings remains uncertain.

In his speech, Ravi indirectly acknowledged that he is currently facing a challenging situation in his personal life, and he asserted that the media has heavily focused on his loss of assets. Ravi revealed that despite losing everything, he has the support of his fans, who came in great numbers. It's also during this event that the actor announced his directorial debut, which will have Yogi Babu playing the main lead.

During his emotionally charged address, Ravi Mohan heaped praises on his girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis. He declared that it was only because of her endless support that the event could be planned at such a huge scale. Ravi Mohan went on to state that every time your life is in a mess, God will send a precious thing your way, and to him, that was Kenishaa.

The actor could be seen shedding tears while uttering those words, and Kenishaa, who was beside Ravi during the entirety of the speech, also got emotional and cried.