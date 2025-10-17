Dude vs Bison Box Office Collection: Which Tamil Film Wins the Day 1 Race?

The Diwali box office battlefield is fierce, with Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan going head to head in Tamil theatres. As the first day’s numbers come in, one film clearly pulls ahead, though both have their strengths and setbacks.

On its opening day, Dude stormed the gates with a net collection of Rs.5.56 crore in India across all languages. The film opened to about 39.85 percent occupancy in Tamil theatres, with regional numbers showing promising traction in key markets. By 4 PM, the film had already amassed Rs.3.97 crore net, eventually jumping past milestone openings for its lead stars. This puts Dude among the strongest festive Tamil releases in recent years.

In contrast, Bison had a more modest start. According to early estimates, the Dhruv Vikram starrer collected around Rs.0.91 crore (91 lakhs) net in India on day one. The film’s occupancy in the morning hovered near 23 percent and improved slightly during afternoon shows, but it struggled to sustain momentum into peak evening sessions.

These numbers paint a clear picture: Dude dominates the first-day race by a wide margin. Its theatrical and regional appeal, combined with strong advance bookings, worked to its advantage, while Bison appears to be running more on word-of-mouth.

That said, Bison’s performance isn’t negligible. It opens with a respectable figure for a niche sports drama. The challenge ahead will be building on that base. Whether Bison can mount a comeback over the weekend depends on critical reviews, audience buzz, and showtime expansions.

For Dude, maintaining the momentum is the real test. Collections on day two and day three, especially during the festive weekend, will define its success trajectory. If it can sustain or grow over the next few days, it may secure itself as one of Pradeep Ranganathan’s biggest openers.

In the opening day showdown, Dude clearly takes the lead. But films are won over weekends, and both releases still have room to surprise.