Coolie Powerhouse Song: Rajinikanth's Single Leaked Hours Before Release?

Anirudh Ravichander is gearing up to officially unveil the Powerhouse song from Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Coolie, which stars Superstar Rajinikanth. Coolie is gaining immense popularity worldwide, and the release of each promotional material intensifies the excitement surrounding the movie.

Fans have responded enthusiastically to the second single, Monica, and are anticipating that Powerhouse will excite them even more. When Anirudh, alongside rap star Arivu, teased what the song would be like a few months ago at one of his overseas concerts, the response was extraordinary.

Coolie Powerhouse Song Leaked?

While Powerhouse awaits its release in a few hours, an intriguing development unfolded on Youtube. Arivu's official account had released the song, and it had already generated massive views. Those who managed to listen to the song can't stop raving about how good it is and how Heisenberg's lyrics suit Superstar.

It seems to have been a mistake on Arivu's side, as the song was immediately deleted minutes after release. But it has generated significant views already, and this shows how much interest Powerhouse holds amongst the masses. What was initially supposed to be a song launch turned into a huge promotional event for Anirudh Ravichander at the Quake Arena in Hyderabad.

Anirudh will perform the song live, and there have been reports of tickets being sold at more than Rs.50000 (front-row tables) for those who are interested in watching Anirudh sing the song live.