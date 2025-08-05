Coolie Movie Controversy Erupts Over Allegedly Ditching Kannada!

Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is making noise for all the right reasons - be it with the massive response and various theories floating around over the trailer or with the foot-thumping songs given by Anirudh Ravichander.

But the movie is currently facing criticism from Karnataka over not releasing the trailer in Kannada. Despite having "Real Star" Upendra essaying a crucial role in Coolie, the Kannada language trailer of the film is yet to be released, and this sparked a huge debate online over Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team allegedly ignoring the language altogether.

Will Coolie Movie Trailer Be Released in Kannada?

Not just Upendra, even Rachita Ram is supposedly playing another key role in Coolie. Fans have been demanding a Kannada-dubbed trailer from Sun Pictures, and so far, there hasn't been any response. It must also be remembered that Superstar Rajinikanth himself was born in the state of Karnataka.

If this debate persists, it can easily impact Coolie's collections in the state. Just months ago, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life landed in the soup over the legendary actor's comments on the Kannada language. The movie faced a ban in the entire state, and it was reported that there was a loss of close to Rs.30 crores to the producers owing to this.

Despite the intense excitement among Karnataka movie enthusiasts for Coolie, the absence of a trailer in their native language (Kannada) could potentially dissuade their initial interest in the film, particularly given the significant roles played by Upendra and Rachita Ram.

The makers are yet to announce their decision on releasing Coolie's trailer in Kannada.