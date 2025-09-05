Bad Girl Review: Varsha Bharath's Directorial Debut Dares To Be Different

Films have become a easy talking point among audiences of late, especially in South India, which boasts heavily of watching films and celebrating their stars in weirdly unique ways. The love for action, commercial entertainers, driven by stars, has reached its peak, and that could be one of the reasons why they are not really working wonders at the box office like how they did before.

Expectations are sky-rocketing especially when it's a blockbuster director-star combination, and if the movie somehow deviates into a different zone like how Coolie did, they were being outrightly rejected by audiences. Amid all the commercial pot-boilers that are being churned out of Telugu and Tamil cinema of late, one thing that both these industries forgot to produce are simple films that resonate with the audiences.

While there have been many examples of such movies tanking at the box office, director Vetrimaaran decided to take a risk with a coming-of-age film that portrays the life of a woman from early teens into her adulthood. Bad Girl, directed by debutant Varsha Bharath, was mired in controversies ahead of its release.

The film's uncensored teaser drew massive flak from online Tamil community, and despite performing exceptionally well in festivals across the world, Bad Girl took time to release in the theatres. The makers had released a censored teaser of the film after the negativity that the uncensored one received, and Vetrimaaran also revealed that he tweaked the climax to make it more palatable to general audiences.

Varsha Bharath has a strong voice and she has her politics in the right place, and Vetrimaaran himself admitted that Bad Girl showed him a different lens and made him understand what female gaze is, and also try to understand the world from their point of view. Gauging from the response to the promos, it might be difficult for Bad Girl to receive widespread love from all corners of the society as some Vetrimaaran films previously did, but the film and its protagonist has a voice that needs to be heard, seen, and respected.

Tamil cinema's prolific film-making voice Vetrimaaran announced that Bad Girl will be his final film as a producer, and with the film releasing in theatres worldwide, here are some of the reactions from critics and audiences on social media to Varsha's debut movie.

Bad Girl is releasing tomorrow (the team shared a screener with me though). This review of mine is spoiler-free, so I figured why not share it?

____ Bad Girl gave me great joy. Oh, man. There's such joy in watching a film that's so fresh in voice and treatment, a film that,… pic.twitter.com/BMwAErHkhk — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) September 4, 2025

#BadGirl a must watch movie 😍😍 Why Bad Girl is Beautiful | Vetrimaaran | Grass Root Film Company | Vars... https://t.co/9p0zzc8xer via @YouTube — DJR (@DJR_Raja4ever) September 5, 2025

#BadGirl - A sincere look at womanhood and identity, elevated by performance but constrained by a familiar structure and uneven pacing. Read at https://t.co/xryZMylVqD #AnjaliSivaraman #VarshaBharath #BadGirlReview — Only Kollywood (@OnlyKollywood) September 5, 2025