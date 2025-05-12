Actor Vishal’s Health Scare Shocks Fans: What Really Happened?

Tamil actor Vishal has made his mark in Kollywood by picking different subjects right from the beginning of his career. Even though his films haven't really worked at the box office of late, there are still good expectations of him from Tamil audiences.

This year, Vishal scored a hit unexpectedly. His movie Madha Gaja Raja, which was shelved indefinitely more than a decade ago, found its way to the cinemas, as there were no Pongal releases in Kollywood. Pongal/Sankranti is the time when both Telugu and Tamil folks flock to the theaters to watch their favorite heroes entertain them. Vishal managed to make use of the space and scored a blockbuster with Madha Gaja Raja.

Over the past few months, there have been multiple rumors surrounding the actor's health. The actor could be seen shaking visibly at a movie event, but Vishal dismissed speculations and said that it was due to his fever that he was shaking. Yesterday, during an event, Vishal collapsed, prompting an immediate rush to the hospital.

The incident gives rise to further doubts in fans' minds over his health. If one observes, Vishal has also put on weight in the past few months and looks an entirely different person than his previous self. Addressing why he fainted, Vishal's team gave clarification and said that the actor fainted because he didn't eat in the afternoon.

Overall, it seems that actor Vishal has been facing significant challenges recently. Let's hope that he returns to his best with consecutive films to delight his fans at the Tamil box office.