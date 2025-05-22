Ace OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Setupathi's Movie After Theatrical Run?

Over the years, Vijay Sethupathi has demonstrated his versatility as an actor, showcasing his fantastic acting skills and ability to select unique scripts that resonate with a broad audience. He hasn't restricted himself to doing only parallel cinema roles but has been doing movies across genres without bothering about what it will do to his stardom.

This decision has greatly benefited the actor, as he has transitioned from being regarded as a good actor to being affectionately referred to as Makkal Selvan by his vast fan base. Not just in Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi has amassed a massive following in Telugu states as well as in Bollywood.

After the mega success of Maharaja and the critically acclaimed Viduthalai Part 2, Vijay Sethupathi is now coming up with a breezy action entertainer, Ace. The trailer looks stylish, and Vijay Sethupathi seems to be having fun while doing an action film, and it remains to be seen how well the audiences receive the film and the actor.

Ace is releasing in Tamil and Telugu on May 23rd (Friday). The heist comedy is generating significant buzz on the internet, and as the promotional content so far showcases Vijay Sethupathi in a relaxed avatar, fans are eagerly anticipating his new look.

Ace OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie Online?

Ace movie will have its OTT premiere somewhere in the month of June or early July. The film follows the typical four-week window that's present for South Indian movies before they end up on streaming. Ace will debut on OTT around June 25, or if it’s a hit, it will be delayed a week and stream in early July.

Prime Video bagged the rights for Ace.