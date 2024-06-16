Bollywood celebs wish their 'incredible' dads on Father’s Day

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and others on Sunday wished their dads on the occasion of Father's Day by sharing unseen photos on social media.

Filmmaker Karan Johar posted a photo on Instagram with his late father, Yash Johar, who was the producer and founder of Dharma Productions. The photos show a young Karan adorably holding his father, and another photo features Karan with his children, Yash and Roohi.

He captioned it: "Forever using your love, grace, ambition, humility, and compassion to guide me in every aspect of my life, papa... especially with Yashi and Roohi."

Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force', shared a montage video on Instagram stories.

The video features throwback photos of Shilpa with her late father, Surendra Shetty, along with glimpses of her husband Raj Kundra, their children Viaan and Samisha, and her father-in-law.

The actress captioned the video: "Celebrating the incredible fathers in my life... My amazing husband, my late father who watches over us, and my wonderful father-in-law. Your love and legacy continue to inspire us every day. Happy Father's Day."

Rakul Preet, who is married to filmmaker and actor Jackky Bhagnani, shared a video of childhood pictures with her father, wedding photos, and snaps of her father-in-law.

The actress wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me strength, integrity, and the power of standing up for what's right. You've been my greatest inspiration and the guiding light in my life, pappppppi. I love you. Thank you for being our constant in everything we do..."

"To my wonderful father-in-law, you welcomed me in this family with open arms and a heart full of warmth. Your kindness, wisdom, and unwavering support mean the world to me. Thank you for being an amazing father-in-law. I feel so blessed to have you both in my life," added Rakul.

Jackky also shared photos with his father and father-in-law, writing: "Dad, you've been my hero, my icon, always inspiring me to keep going no matter what. Your strength and resilience have taught me that the show must always go on. Every day I look at you, I learn something new, and I'm grateful for your unwavering guidance."

"To my father-in-law, your greatness shines through in every action, reminding me of the importance of being strong and righteous. What I've learned from you is invaluable. Thank you for being my inspiration. This Father's Day, I celebrate both of you for the unique ways you've touched my heart and enriched my life," added Jackky, who recently produced 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

Ananya Panday posted a photo with her father, actor Chunky Panday, on Instagram stories and wrote: "The best papa in the whole wide world."

Singer Neha Kakkar shared a series of pictures with her father, captioning them: "My Daddy Strongest and Bestest!! Happy Father's Day to My papa and every papa in the world."

Bipasha Basu shared black-and-white photos with her dad, along with some celebratory pictures.

She wrote: "No one like my Papa. Love you Papa. Happy Father's Day."

'Yodha' actress Raashii Khanna took to Instagram stories and shared a video of her and her father happily dancing and singing.

The post is captioned: "From silly singalongs to cheering me on through life's performances. You're the melody to my heart, papa. Happy Father's Day. Today and every day."

Sonali Bendre shared a picture of her father and husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, with the caption: "Happy Father's Day to the best dads ever."

