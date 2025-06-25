Kirti Vardhan Singh in Mozambique, highlights India's 'growth story' under PM Modi's leadership

Maputo, June 25 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday interacted with the members of the Indian community in Maputo as part of an official visit to Mozambique to mark the 50th Independence Day celebrations of the East African nation.

Talking to X, the MoS said, "Delighted to interact with the members of the Indian community in Maputo. Highlighting the Indian growth story and the inclusive and positive transformations achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the East African nation has a vibrant Indian community of around 25000 members.

Singh is also expected to call on Mozambique President Daniel Francisco Chapo to discuss the bilateral relations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the MoS inaugurated the Indian government-funded Jaipur Foot camp in Maputo along with Mozambique Health Minister Ussene Hilario Isse.

"Inaugurated Jaipur Foot (artificial limb fitment) camp in Maputo along with Health Minister of Mozambique, Ussene Hilario Isse. Funded by GoI, the camp will provide artificial limbs to around 1200 beneficiaries, positively impacting the lives of beneficiaries and their families," said Singh.

The MoS also visited the decades-old Salamanga Hindu Temple and stressed the importance of the devotion and resilience of the Hindu community in Mozambique, calling it an "abode of peace."

He also highlighted the "enduring bonds of unity, peace and heritage" shared by India and Mozambique.

During his visit, the MoS also held a meeting with Mozambique's Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas and discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

With the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Mozambique, India's relations with the East African country have also completed a golden jubilee.

