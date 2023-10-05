King to drop his new album 'New Life': 'Sometimes being late, is being right on time'

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Musician King has announced his next album 'New Life', which will comprise a total of 12 songs.

The complete album will drop on October 18.

King took to Instagram to make the announcement.

He wrote a note and said:“Proudly presenting the monumental album art & tracklist/hits list of my most favourite and long-awaited album 'NEW LIFE'releasing 18/10/2023."

King said: “When I left MTV Hustle Season 1 in 2019, I thought my NEW LIFE had started which was kind of, actually true. Instantly, I decided to take a risk to drop my first album 'NEW LIFE' after getting discovered by a bigger audience through Hustle."

“It’s been 4 years of releasing two of my most favourite singles - 'Tum Saath Rehnaa' & 'No Loss' from New Life. Due to the hard time the world was facing back in 2020-2021, I couldn’t continue New Life and then I moved forward with my grind and hustle in the game.”

King then thanked all the hard times which carved him as an artiste and increased his hunger, and his surviving skills as an independent artist.

“I never expressed how much hard work I’ve done in the last 4 yrs cuz I was trying my best to showcase the trust you have put in my artistry. After living and experiencing all this in just 2 years I’ve got to realise that everything happens for a reason and this is the actual NEW LIFE I’ve been blessed with. This is the right time to re-work on my 1st long pending album.”

King shared: “This is the right time to release my earlier promised songs. This is the right time to express how blessed I am with the best Fans, Supporters, well-wishers, True visionaries, Amazing music producers and hardworking people. Sometimes Being Late, Is Being Right On Time. Ladies & Gentlemen… NEW LIFE.”

The ‘New Life’ album marks King’s collaborations with various music artists including Nikhita Gandhi for the track, a remake of the ‘90s popular song Haye Hukku Haye renamed as ‘High Hukku’.

The album also offers collaborations with global artists such as American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and American rapper Gucci Mane.

Sung and written by King, composed by King, ‘New Life’ will be released under The Warner Music India label.

