‘Khauf’ writer Smita Singh shares what sets the show apart from typical horror tales

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Writer Smita Singh promises to bring a fresh twist to the horror genre with her latest project, “Khauf.” Known for her compelling storytelling, Singh opened up about what makes the series different from conventional horror shows, promising audiences a spine-chilling experience that goes beyond jump scares and clichés.

She shared, “The way we’ve approached and filmed it—it's raw and genuine. We've avoided comedy, embellishments, or diluting what's truly terrifying. Rooted in realism, we’ve seamlessly intertwined it with the surreal to the point where it becomes indistinguishable. The fear in the mind and the danger in the world converge. It's primal, visceral. This evolution—moving beyond just thrills to evoke profound dread—was missing. That's the niche Khauf is poised to fill.”

“Khauf,” an intense, eight-part suspense horror series, is directed by the duo Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan and produced by Matchbox Shots. This series is the brainchild of Smita Singh, who also serves as its writer and creator.

This series showcases a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles. “Khauf” is set to launch on April 18 on Prime Video for audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

For the unversed, Smita Singh, known for her bold and impactful storytelling, was part of the writers' team behind “Sacred Games,” Netflix’s first Indian original series that redefined digital storytelling in the country. Her acclaimed crime drama “Raat Akeli Hai,” released in 2020, earned both critical praise and audience appreciation.

A graduate of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Smita’s experience spans various roles, including assistant director and creative associate, across top Indian and international television networks.

