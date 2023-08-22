Kharge questions PM Modi’s ‘clean image, clean politics’ remarks (Lead) 

Bhopal, Aug 22 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday attacked the BJP for stealing the popular mandates by bribing and intimidating MLAs after losing the elections.



He termed the existing Madhya Pradesh BJP government as ‘illegal’.

Addressing a mammoth public rally in Sagar district of Bundelkhand region of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Kharge questioned the claims of “clean image and clean politics” made by the BJP leaders while referring to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh where the party (BJP) stole the popular mandate by either bribing or intimidating the MLAs to switch sides.

He accused the BJP of using Central agencies to harass and intimidate its opponents. “So many Congress leaders are being harassed and jailed. After November these people (while referring to BJP leaders), will run away to Mumbai and Delhi for cover as they will be held accountable for their misdeeds,” he said.

Kharge said the Congress does not believe in vindictiveness, vendetta or intimidation. “We neither intimidate people, nor get intimidated,” he said.

Referring to the corruption charges, he said, in Karnataka it was 40 percent corruption and asked the gathering how much it is in Madhya Pradesh. To this there was a unanimous shout from the crowd, “50 per cent”.

He told the gathering that the time has come to remove the “50 per cent corrupt” government in MP.

He also reiterated party’s five commitments including the waiving off of the farmers’ debt, 100 units of free power, Rs 1,500 monthly stipend for women, gas cylinder for Rs 500 and old pension scheme for the government employees.

He also said that if Congress forms the government in MP, it will hold the caste based census which will help in better planning of resource allocation for backward classes and downtrodden people.

He underlined that the Congress had given representation to six backward class people in its recently announced apex decision making body, the Congress Working Committee.

Kharge also referred to the unfortunate incident where a BJP leader had urinated on the face of an Adivasis. “This is how they treat the tribal people,” he said. While questioning the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s act of washing the victim’s feet, Kharge asked will the Chief Minister be able to wash urine from the victim’s mouth and humiliation from his life.

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah allegations, Kharge said that the Bhilai Steel Plant which is now in Chhattisgarh, was set up by the Congress. Similarly Indira Sagar Dam, IIM Indore, AIIMS Bhopal, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Chambal Ghati Project, just to name a few were all set up by the Congress. “Did you set these up or did Modi?” he said.

He also warned the BJP against toying with the idea of changing the Constitution. He said: “There are some people who have started talking about changing the constitution that was given by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, but 140 crore people who are standing guard against it will not let them do that.”

Kharge also cautioned people against getting misled by Modi’s fake promises. Referring to the plans of the construction of Guru Ravi Das temple, he asked, why the BJP and Modi got the idea to build a temple after 18 years of ruling MP. He said, “It is just their (BJP) election gimmick.”

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.