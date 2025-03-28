Kharge meets DCC chiefs from Karnataka; DK Shivakumar says a 'great step forward'

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday met the District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents from various districts of Karnataka and called upon them to work unitedly towards the welfare of the people.

Hailing their contributions in strengthening the party, Kharge said, “You remain at the forefront of protecting and promoting the ideology of the Congress party. We shall together strengthen the party and work unitedly towards the welfare of the people, upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution.

The Congress President also took to his social media handle to share the pictures of his meeting with DCC Presidents at his official residence.

The meeting of DCC presidents at Kharge’s residence underlines the party’s resolve to bring a transformative change in the party’s functioning across state units. According to party sources, the party is in the process of ‘empowering’ district presidents across the country and making them the ‘last authority’ with powers to appoint new office-bearers and also sack the non-performers.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who was part of the DCC delegation, welcomed the new method of revitalising the party and informed that the grand old party has introduced a new strategy to strengthen its presence nationwide.

“I am very happy with this initiative led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Key aspects like media, social media, party assets, membership, and voter list verification are being addressed through extensive training. A great step forward!” he further said.

A day ago, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had urged the party’s district committee chiefs to put up a united front and work on a long-term strategy to secure victories in the upcoming State elections.

He stated that while the party’s ideology is strong, it cannot be implemented effectively without being in power.

“Next year (March-April 2026), elections will be held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. It is your responsibility to ensure victory for every candidate in your district. We will work together, but you are our first line of defence on the ground. Your inputs will be crucial in planning our strategy, and we will take them into account,” he further told them.

