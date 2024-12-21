Kerala's tribute to film legends inspires Telugu Cinema, says Minister Saji Cherian

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21 (IANS) Kerala has long been a trendsetter in various initiatives, and one such example is now inspiring the Telugu film industry. The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to honour its veteran actors, following the footsteps of the Kerala government, said Kerala’s Minister for Cinema and Culture, Saji Cherian.

Speaking to IANS, Cherian shared that it was his idea to celebrate the yesteryear actresses who graced Malayalam cinema. This vision was realized during the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

“It was a monumental day for us as organisers, for the audiences who relived memories of their favourite stars, and especially for the actresses themselves. The event brought immense joy to everyone involved, and its success has caught the attention of the Andhra Pradesh film industry. The Andhra Pradesh government is now planning a similar celebration,” Cherian told IANS.

The event, held last Sunday, rekindled the golden era of Malayalam cinema with a special program aptly titled ‘Marakkillorikkalum’ (Never Forgotten). Nearly two dozen iconic actresses were honoured during the ceremony.

The celebrated stars included K.R. Vijaya, T.R. Omana, Vidhubala, Bhavani (Lisa), Shobha (Chembarathi), Hema Chaudhary, Kanakadurga, Reena, Shanthi Krishna, Sreelatha Namboothiri, Surekha, Jalaja, Menaka, Anupama Mohan, Santha Kumari, Mallika Sukumaran, Sachu (Saraswathi), Usha Kumari, Vinodhini, Rajasree (Gracy), Vanchiyoor Radha, and Vanitha Krishna Chandran.

Cherian noted, “We showcased iconic roles from select films for each actress on screen. The response was overwhelming, and we received widespread appreciation for the event.”

At 59, Cherian, a self-confessed film enthusiast, was visibly thrilled to see his own favourite stars of yesteryears being celebrated.

Last Sunday, at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala, while addressing the event honouring veteran female actors from the Malayalam Film Industry, Cherian said that the Kerala government has also initiated steps to introduce legislation ensuring safe workplaces for women, including in the film industry.

