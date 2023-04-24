Kerala: Youth Cong activist detained hours before PM's address to youth

Kochi, April 24 (IANS) Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to address a meeting of around 20,000 youths drawn from across the state, a Youth Congress worker was taken into custody from the venue for raising "anti-Modi" slogans.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to address the youths at the SH College ground at 6 p.m.

The incident took place when the youths who had registered themselves for the event were entering the venue. As this was on, a Youth Congress local leader suddenly started shouting "Modi Go Back" slogans. He was immediately rounded by police who took him into custody.

Just hours before the incident, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan had expressed dismay over the manner in which seven Congress leaders from Ernakulam, where Modi is arriving, were taken into preventive custody.

"Such an action is absurd as the Congress did not announce any protest against Modi's visit. The preventive arrest is in total violation of Supreme Court directives," he added.

Apart from delivering his speech, Modi will also take a few questions from the young participants.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.