Kerala HC dismisses petition challenging State Film Award

Kochi, Aug 16 (IANS) Five days after a single bench of Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed challenging the Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2022, the division bench also dismissed the petition on Wednesday.

The appeal was filed by Malayalam film director Lijeesh M.J challenging the Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2022, which was declared by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on July 21.

The appeal was filed challenging the decision of a single-judge who had recently dismissed the case after noting that the plea lacked evidence to prove the allegations of nepotism and bias.

On Wednesday, the division bench noted: “We are of the opinion that the Single Judge has committed no error in making the decision. It is also pertinent to note, the film producer has not come forward with the claim made by the appellant. It is also pertinent to note the two members of the main jury have not filed the affidavit. Therefore, it is dismissed.”

The division bench also noted that the petitioner's movie, 'Aakaashathinu Thazhe’ was not even selected by the preliminary jury of the Kerala State Award.

The director pointed out that the similar allegations were also raised by Director Vinayan, who said that he had evidence against the jury members of the State Awards which can prove bias and nepotism on their part.

He had also urged the Court to direct the state government and the Kerala State Police Chief to conduct an inquiry and take action against film Director Ranjith Balakrishnan, who is the present chairperson of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, however the court dismissed the petition.

