Kejriwal in love with fake voters: Delhi BJP poster mocks AAP National Convenor

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The Delhi BJP claimed on Thursday that the AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal wants to "retain power" in the Assembly polls in the national Capital by adding bogus voters.

A poster released by the Delhi BJP likened him to a character in the movie 'SCAM 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', based on the stock market irregularities.

The movie's original poster says "Risk hai toh Ishq hai" while the Delhi BJP, mocking Kejriwal, has captioned it "Farzi voters se Ishq hai (Kejriwal is in love with fake voters)."

The original poster has the movie's name 'SCAM 1992 (The Harshad Mehta Story)', which the Delhi BJP, slamming Kejriwal has changed to 'Mahathag Original, Voter List scam 2024'.

In a post on social media platform X, the Delhi BJP accused Kejriwal of rigging votes to remain in power.

"This fraudster has created thousands of votes (of a special community with ages ranging from 40-80) on the address of a house owner, who is unaware of the development," the party said in the post.

Recently, the Delhi BJP unveiled a video showcasing Kejriwal's alleged opportunistic ideology and likened him to a character in the film 'Naya Din Nai Raat', in which actor Sanjeev Kumar portrays multiple roles to suit various situations.

The party accused Kejriwal of carrying out a large-scale voter fraud ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal was manipulating the voters' list by creating fake minority community votes.

Sachdeva shared testimonies from Hindu homeowners who revealed that several minority community names had been added to their addresses in the voters’ list without their knowledge.

Sharing figures, Sachdeva said applications have been submitted to enlist 1,83 lakh new voters.

In Narela 4,503, Burari 7,027, Badli 4,575, Rithala 4,197, Mundka 4,501, Kirari 6,255, Nangloi Jat 6,523, Badarpur 6,647, Okhla 4,601, Gokalpur 5,171, Mustafabad 5,502 and in Karawal Nagar, 7,087 applications have been received, the BJP claimed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.