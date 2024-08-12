Kay Kay Menon recalls about success of 'Sarkar': 'I could proudly use my name'

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Senior actor Kay Kay Menon has shared how things had changed for him after essaying a pivotal character in the 2005 political crime thriller film 'Sarkar', saying it gave him the confidence and recognition to proudly use his name.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, 'Sarkar' starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Kay Kay, who played the character of Vishnu Nagre in the movie, has talked about his turning point in the industry.

He said: "After doing 'Sarkar', I started introducing myself as Kay Kay Menon. Before that, I would simply say I was an actor. The success of 'Sarkar' gave me the confidence and recognition to proudly use my name, knowing it carried weight in the industry."

"It marked a turning point in my career, where I felt truly acknowledged for my work and could confidently present myself as an established actor," he added.

The 57-year-old actor is now gearing up for the release of an upcoming series 'Shekhar Home', a detective drama set in the early 1990s in the fictional West Bengal town of Lonpur.

The series follows the unconventional partnership of the brilliant but eccentric Shekhar Home, played by Kay Kay, and his unlikely accomplice, Jayvrat Sahni, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey.

Together, they navigate a world of perplexing mysteries ranging from murder and extortion to the inexplicable. It also stars Rasika Dugal, and Kirti Kulhari.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee, 'Shekhar Home' will premiere on JioCinema Premium from August 14.

On the work front, Kay Kay was last seen in the web series 'The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984'. It featured R Madhavan, Divyenndu and Babil Khan in the lead, and Sunny Hinduja and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

He will also be next seen in spy action thriller series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', created by Raj & DK. It stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the title characters with Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning in pivotal roles.

It is scheduled to release on November 7 on Prime Video.

