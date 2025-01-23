'Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si': 'Loveyapa's soulful track featuring Junaid & Khushi hits the right cord

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) "Loveyapa" starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor has managed to create a lot of buzz amongst movie buffs. Adding to the hype, the makers have unveiled a soulful number from the forthcoming romantic entertainer, " Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si".

The heartbreak anthem perfectly encapsulates the pain of separation. Picturised on Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, "Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si" has been crooned by Vishal Mishra. While Dhrruv Yogi has written the heartbreaking lyrics, Suyyash Rai and Siddharth Singh have composed the tunes.

Before this, the makers released two tracks from the film, "Loveyapa Hogaya" and "Rehna Kol".

Meanwhile, as part of the preparation for his role in "Loveyapa", Junaid Khan spent three months living in the National Capital. During his visit to Delhi, he explored every corner of the city from Chandani Chowk to Lodhi Gardens, soaking in the lifestyle and culture of the city.

For those who do not know, "Loveyapa" is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Love Today", starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana as leads. The film tells the tale of a young couple whose relationship is put to the test after they exchange their mobile phones and end up learning some unknown truths about one another.

Made under the direction of Advait Chandan, "Loveyapa" has been bankrolled by Phantom Studios in collaboration with AGS Entertainment. Aside from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film will also see

Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand as supporting cast.

Talking about the technical crew of the movie, Antara Lahiri is the head of the editing department, whereas Rajesh Nare is responsible for the camera work. The screenplay of the drama has been penned by Sneha Desai.

"Loveyapa" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls across the country on 7th February 2025.

