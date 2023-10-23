Katrina, Rani, Jaya, Sumona seek blessings at ‘North Bombay’ Durga Puja pandal

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) On the occasion of Navami as part of the Navratri festivities, actresses Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti and Jaya Bachchan were seen seeking blessings from goddess Durga at the pandal of North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

Katrina, who was last seen in the film ‘Phone Bhoot’, sported a lemon colour saree, blouse with arm-length sleeves and gold jewellery. She kept her tresses straight and open.

Interacting with her at the pandal was actress Rani Mukerji, who was all smiles with Katrina as she gestured about the ‘aarti’ to Katrina.

Rani chose an ivory colour saree for the occasion with grey borders and a matching blouse. Adorning heavy jewellery with gemstones, she tied her hair neatly in a bun as she wore a gajra.

Actress Sumona Chakravarti too graced the holy occasion. She wore a pink coloured saree with gradients and paired it with a sleeveless blouse. With regards to the jewellery, the actress decided to keep it not too heavy. She wore a long pearl necklace with a gold plate, and bangles.

The actress kept her tresses open and wavy. She playfully expressed her disappointment at being clicked with other ladies who were taller than her.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan too was seen attending the Durga Puja at the pandal in the city. She wore a golden coloured saree rounded up with a necklace.

The senior actress tied her hair in a bun and also put up a flower on the bun.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.