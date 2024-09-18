Kartik shares picturesque view of the mountains from his hotel room

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan, who seems to be holidaying in the land of high passes, Ladakh, has shared a glimpse of the beautiful view he has from his hotel room.

Kartik took to his Instagram stories, where he shared two pictures from his holiday. The first was a picture of the Shanti Stupa, a Buddhist white-domed Stupa on a hilltop in Chanspa, Leh district, Ladakh.

He then posted a picture from his hotel room from where the mountains and bright blue sky could be seen. The actor did not write any caption but added a geo-tag “Leh Ladakh -The Land of High Passes.”

Last month, news about the actor leasing out Rs 17.5 crore Juhu property for a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh per month rent went viral.

According to a real-estate website, the property was registered with a stamp duty of Rs 42,500.

The apartment located in the Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Housing Society spans 1,912 sq ft. Aaryan purchased the property jointly with his mother, Mala Tiwari, on June 30, 2024, for Rs 17.5 crore.

The purchase incurred Rs 1.05 crore in stamp duty and a Rs 30,000 registration fee, with two parking spaces included. Based on data from the real-estate website, the rental yield for the apartment is 3.1 per cent.

Kartik is known for hit films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and ‘Chandu Champion’.

He will next be seen in the third installment of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise, which first in 2007 and had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Vikram Gokhale. The third part, which also stars Vidya and Triptii Dimri, is set for release this Diwali.

