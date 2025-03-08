Kartik Aaryan goes up against world-famous boxer Anthony Pettis during IIFA 2025

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned host, alongside Karan Johar for IIFA 2025. During the event, Kartik and Karan were challenged to a boxing match with the world-famous boxer Anthony Pettis.

KJo immediately backed off from the challenge saying, "It's out of my control, I can dance with Madhuri Dixit on 'Dola Re Dola' but can't box with Anthony!

It was decided through audience vote that Kartik would box with Anthony. As soon as the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor put on the boxing gloves, Anthony threw a quick punch that lightly hit Kartik. In response, Kartik immediately laughed and said, "You only have to act, not real boxing!".

When both stepped back into the ring, Kartik cleverly seized the right moment and landed a light punch on Anthony's face. This made everyone applause, praising Kartik for his courage.

Kartik won numerous hearts with his wit and courage on the IIFA 2025 stage.

Before this, Kartik and Karan were seen roasting each other as they rehearsed their lines for hosting IIFA 2025.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of the two taking a dig at each other over who is the real “royalty” of Indian cinema.

The video opened with KJo saying, “Royalty means something Kartik. I am the emperor of Bollywood, not you.”

To this, Kartik said, “If you are the emperor then I am the prince of Indian cinema.”

“Oh my god! Tum aur royalty, asli royalty mein hoon (I am the real royalty),” Karan hits back at Kartik, who ends up taking a hilarious jibe at the filmmaker’s sudden physical transformation.

“Aap itne patle kaisai huye ho, aesa lag raha hai kisi ne karan bhej diya hai and Johar baaki hai (How did you lose so much weight? It seems Karan has come and Johar is yet to join)”, Kartik asked.

