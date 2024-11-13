Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon teach their parents how to pose in public

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were recently spotted teaching their parents how to pose in front of photographers.

While both actors are no strangers to the paparazzi, often finding themselves surrounded by flashing cameras and media attention, their parents seemed a bit unsure about how to handle the limelight.

During the success bash for “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, Kartik was seen happily posing with his parents—father Manish Tiwari and mother Mala Tiwari. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Kartik asked his parents to recreate his signature Rooh Baba pose with their hands. His mother, however, struggled as she was holding a mobile phone. In a heartwarming gesture, Kartik took the phone from her and slipped it into his pocket, allowing her to join in the fun.

Even Kartik’s father, who appeared a bit shy to pose in front of the media, was seen striking the Rooh Baba signature. As he paused for the shot, Kartik gently guided him to pose without the victory sign. The affectionate moment continued when Kartik’s mother planted a sweet kiss on his cheek while his father gave him a warm hug.

On Tuesday, the makers of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” hosted a success party for the film's team, which was attended by the lead stars, crew members, and their families.

Meanwhile, another video surfaced online showing Kriti Sanon teaching her parents to make a victory sign while posing for the paparazzi. In the clip, the ‘Heropanti’ actress is seen posing alongside her sister Nupur and their parents. Sanon even gave them cues on when to stop.

In recent times, celebrities have often been spotted posing with their parents in public, even taking the time to teach them how to pose in front of the media.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.